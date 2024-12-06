Frasers Group to Acquire Remaining XXL ASA Shares

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frasers Group PLC has announced its intention to make a voluntary cash offer for all shares of XXL ASA that it doesn’t already own, valuing the company at NOK 246 million. This move is part of Frasers’ strategic plan to leverage its industry expertise to help XXL overcome current challenges and realize its growth potential.

For further insights into GB:FRAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.