Frasers Group to Acquire Remaining XXL ASA Shares

December 06, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.

Frasers Group PLC has announced its intention to make a voluntary cash offer for all shares of XXL ASA that it doesn’t already own, valuing the company at NOK 246 million. This move is part of Frasers’ strategic plan to leverage its industry expertise to help XXL overcome current challenges and realize its growth potential.

