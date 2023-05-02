Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Units (FRZCF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Units said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Units. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRZCF is 0.19%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 81,952K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.35% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Units is 1.80. The forecasts range from a low of 1.51 to a high of $2.19. The average price target represents an increase of 28.35% from its latest reported closing price of 1.40.

The projected annual revenue for Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Units is 378MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,006K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRZCF by 6.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,583K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRZCF by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRZCF by 9.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,926K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,891K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRZCF by 3.96% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,133K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRZCF by 2.16% over the last quarter.

