News & Insights

US Markets
BAC

Frasers Centrepoint to buy additional 24.5% stake in retail mall NEX

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

January 24, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds more details of the acquisition from paragraph 2 to 6

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singapore retail real estate investment trust Frasers Centrepoint Trust FCRT.SI said on Thursday it is acquiring an additional 24.5% effective interest in retail mall NEX for S$523.1 million ($390.4 million).

"The acquisition follows from our initial acquisition of 25.5% in NEX in February 2023 and will raise FCT’s effective interest to 50.0% on completion," FCT's Chief Executive Officer Richard Ng said in a statement.

The acquisition values the whole of NEX, the largest suburban mall in the northeast of Singapore by net lettable area, at S$2.13 billion, according to the statement.

"This acquisition reinforces our focus and leadership position in the Singapore prime suburban retail market," Ng said. "The increased stake in NEX will further diversify FCT’s income base."

FCT said it intends to finance the acquisition via net proceeds from a proposed private placement of S$200 million launched on Thursday, and from debt financing.

Bank of America BAC.N, DBS DBSM.SI, OCBC OCBC.SI, UOB UOBH.SI and Maybank MBBM.KL are the underwriters for the private placement, according to a separate term sheet on Thursday.

($1 = 1.3398 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.