Fras-Le (B3:FRAS3) Price Target Increased by 9.15% to 16.23

The average one-year price target for Fras-Le (B3:FRAS3) has been revised to 16.23 / share. This is an increase of 9.15% from the prior estimate of 14.87 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.59% from the latest reported closing price of 15.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fras-Le. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRAS3 is 0.00%, an increase of 36.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 3,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,380K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 839K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 385K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 170K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRAS3 by 46.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 148K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

