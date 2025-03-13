News & Insights

Fraport's Group Passenger Traffic Edges Up, FRA Traffic Drops In February

March 13, 2025 — 02:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Thursday that passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport or FRA in the month of February dropped slightly, while the total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by the Group increased from last year.

In February, FRA welcomed 3.9 million travelers, down 0.1 percent from the same period a year ago. In February 2024, the extra leap day additionally boosted traffic volumes, but the positive leap-year effect was offset by strikes on several days during the month.

Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) in Frankfurt declined 0.9 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements totaled 30,182 takeoffs and landings, same as the previous year. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs slightly contracted by 0.8 percent year-on-year to around 1.9 million metric tons.

Fraport's Group airports worldwide recorded total volume of 8.4 million passengers, a growth of 0.2 percent from the prior year.

Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport served 81,191 passengers in February, down 5.8 percent year-on-year. In South America, the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre saw combined traffic slide by 4.0 percent to 891,998 passengers.

In contrast, traffic at Peru's Lima Airport grew 5.5 percent to roughly 2.0 million passengers. A total of 660,389 passengers used Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports in February 2025, up 3.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

