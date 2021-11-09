Fraport Turns To Profit In Q3; Lifts FY21 Outlook, Backs Medium Term View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter Group net profit was 102.6 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 305.8 million euros.

EBITDA was 288.6 million euros in the third quarter, compared to negative 250.3 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA growth was 785.6 percent to 258.6 million euros from last year's 29.2 million euros.

Revenue soared 79.5 percent to 633.8 million euros from 353.1 million euros in the same quarter in 2020, driven by a noticeable recovery in holiday travel during the summer season.

In the nine months, Frankfurt Airport or FRA, Fraport's home-base hub, welcomed a total of about 15.8 million passengers, a 2.2 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2020. When compared to the 2019 pre-crisis year, passenger numbers dropped 70.8 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Fraport revised its outlook for revenue and other key financial figures slightly upwards, driven by the positive performance and the optimistic fourth-quarter forecast.

Revenue is now expected to reach just over 2 billion euros, compared to previous outlook of around 2 billion euros. Group EBITDA is forecast to range from approximately 650 million euros to just over 700 million euros, while the previous outlook was between about 460 million euros to 610 million euros.

Group EBIT is now expected to reach a range from around 200 million euros to just over 250 million euros, while previously EBIT was only generally expected to be in positive territory.

The net profit is now expected to be in positive territory, while previous view was slightly negative to slightly positive.

The Executive Board will continue to propose that no dividend be paid out for the current financial year.

In view of the ongoing traffic recovery, the Fraport Executive Board now expects FRA's passenger traffic for the full-year 2021 to reach the upper area of the forecast range, between under 20 million to 25 million passengers.

For the medium term, the traffic outlook remains unchanged. Fraport expects Frankfurt Airport's passenger traffic to reach the pre-crisis level by 2026, or by 2025 at the earliest.

Traffic at Fraport's Group airports worldwide is forecast to recover at a faster pace, rebounding to pre-crisis levels on average by 2023.

