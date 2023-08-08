Fraport Turns To Profit In H1, Revenues Climb; Now Sees FY23 Earnings At Upper Half Of Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FPRUF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half Group net profit was 85.0 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 53.1 million euros that was due to a one-off effect.

Earnings per share were 0.87 euro, compared to loss of 0.53 euro a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT increased 35.2 percent year-on-year to 245.9 million euros. The operating result or EBITDA reached 481.4 million euros, up 17.9 percent.

Group revenue rose 33.8 percent year-on-year to 1.80 billion euros driven by higher passenger volumes. Applying the IFRIC 12 adjustment, Group revenue increased 27.8 percent year-on-year to 1.55 billion euros.

Fraport recorded double-digit growth rates at many Group airports worldwide.

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport or FRA surged 29.1 percent year-on-year to 26.9 million in the first six months.

Looking ahead for fical 2023, Group result is now expected in the upper half of the projected range of between some 300 million euros and 420 million euros.

For the Group EBITDA, Fraport now expects to reach the upper half of the previously projected range of between about 1.04 billion and 1.20 billion.

Passenger numbers in Frankfurt are now expected to reach the middle range of the previously given projection of between at least 80 percent and up to 90 percent of traffic levels seen in 2019, when some 70.6 million passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub.

