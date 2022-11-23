Fraport sees strong air traffic growth in 2023

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Frankfurt airport operator Fraport FRAG.DE and Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) air traffic authority expect strong growth in air traffic to continue next year as demand rebounds further following the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will go up significantly," Fraport chief Stefan Schulte told reporters late on Tuesday.

Business travel is increasing fast after an earlier rebound in tourism, he said, adding that at peak times, passenger numbers at Germany's biggest airport will next year reach the pre-crisis level of 2019, up from about 50 million this year.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

