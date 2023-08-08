Fraport sees FY earnings boosted by higher passenger volumes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport FRAG.DE on Tuesday updated its forecast for 2023 core profit and net income, after first-half earnings were boosted by higher passenger volumes and strong demand for holiday travel.

The group, which operates 28 airports around the world, expects earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach the upper half of the previously projected range of 1.04 billion to 1.20 billion euros ($1.14 billion to $1.32 billion) this year.

($1 = 0.9100 euros)

