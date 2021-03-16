Fraport Reports Slightly Positive Adj. Operating Result In FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported a fiscal 2020 net loss of 690.4 million euros compared to profit of 454.3 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 7.09 euros compared to profit of 4.54 euros. The company reported a slightly positive EBITDA, before special items, of 48.4 million euros, down 95.9 percent year-on-year.

Fiscal 2020 Group revenue decreased by 54.7 percent year-on-year to 1.68 billion euros. Adjusting for items, Group revenue was down 55.4 percent to 1.45 billion euros. Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport dropped by 73.4 percent year-on-year to 18.8 million travelers.

For the current business year, Fraport executive board forecasts traffic at Frankfurt Airport to range from under 20 million up to 25 million passengers. Group revenue is expected to reach approximately 2 billion euros in 2021. The company expects Group EBITDA to range between about 300 million euros and 450 million euros. Group EBIT is expected to be slightly negative, while the Group result will also remain in negative territory.

Fraport's executive board will propose to the Supervisory Board and the AGM, like in fiscal 2020, not to distribute a dividend for fiscal 2021.

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, said: "We are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The rollout of vaccination programs and greater availability of testing options provide the prerequisites for air traffic to rebound - starting this summer at the latest."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.