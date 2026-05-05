Fraport Q1 Group Loss Widens, EBITDA Rises; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) Tuesday reported wider group loss in its first quarter, while EBITDA and revenues increased from last year. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the first quarter, Group result was negative 33.1 million euros, compared to loss of 26.4 million last year, due to completed expansion projects. Basic loss per share was 0.19 euro, compared to loss of 0.18 euro a year ago.

However, the operating result or EBITDA grew 10.4 percent to 196.0 million euros from 177.5 million euros a year ago, despite first-quarter traditionally being the weakest quarter of the year for traffic.

Revenue increased 1.6 percent to 882.1 million euros from last year's 868.5 million euros. Revenue without IFRIC 12 grew 5.2 percent to 853.4 million euros, with passenger growth across all markets worldwide.

In the first quarter of 2026, traffic at Frankfurt Airport increased 2.3 percent from last year to 12.7 million passengers. The outbreak of the Iran war, weather-related cancellations, and strike days in February and March all had a dampening effect on growth. However, lower demand for Middle East traffic was offset by growth for other regions, especially the Far East.

Fraport also recorded higher year-on-year passenger numbers across all of its international markets. Overall traffic across the Group grew 5.2 percent to 28.6 million passengers.

Looking ahead, Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte said, "For the full year, we are maintaining our forecast for 2026, supported in particular by recent statements from the German Government that jet fuel supplies are currently secure."

For fiscal 2026, the company contineus to expect Group EBITDA to increase, reaching up to approximately 1.5 billion euros. The Group net profit is expected to decline, primarily due to increased interest expenses and higher depreciation and amortization following the completion of major expansion projects.

Group traffic is still expected to rise to around 188-195 million passengers.

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