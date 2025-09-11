Markets

Fraport Posts 4.1% Higher Passenger Traffic In August

September 11, 2025 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE), on Thursday, announced that reported that about 6.3 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport in August, an increase of 4.1% from a year earlier, supported by strong summer holiday demand.

For August, cargo volume edged up 1.0% to 174,388 metric tons. Aircraft movements increased 6.4% to 42,946 takeoffs and landings, while maximum takeoff weights rose 2.9% to 2.6 million metric tons.

Across its international portfolio, Fraport's airports also reported higher traffic. Ljubljana handled 186,226 passengers, up 11.7%. The airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre in Brazil served 1.2 million passengers, nearly doubling +98.8% due to last year's flood-related closure in Porto Alegre. Lima Airport, Peru, traffic rose 2.4% to 2.3 million.

In total, around 23.6 million passengers used Fraport's actively managed airports in August 2025, 6.4% more than a year earlier.

On Wednesday, Fraport closed trading, 0.95% lesser at EUR 72.75 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FPRUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.