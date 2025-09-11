Fraport Posts 4.1% Higher Passenger Traffic In August

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE), on Thursday, announced that reported that about 6.3 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport in August, an increase of 4.1% from a year earlier, supported by strong summer holiday demand.

For August, cargo volume edged up 1.0% to 174,388 metric tons. Aircraft movements increased 6.4% to 42,946 takeoffs and landings, while maximum takeoff weights rose 2.9% to 2.6 million metric tons.

Across its international portfolio, Fraport's airports also reported higher traffic. Ljubljana handled 186,226 passengers, up 11.7%. The airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre in Brazil served 1.2 million passengers, nearly doubling +98.8% due to last year's flood-related closure in Porto Alegre. Lima Airport, Peru, traffic rose 2.4% to 2.3 million.

In total, around 23.6 million passengers used Fraport's actively managed airports in August 2025, 6.4% more than a year earlier.

On Wednesday, Fraport closed trading, 0.95% lesser at EUR 72.75 on the XETRA.

