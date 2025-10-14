Markets

Fraport Passenger And Cargo Volumes Rise In September 2025

October 14, 2025 — 01:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FPRUY, FRA.DE), on Tuesday reported higher passenger and cargo volumes for September 2025.

For the month, passengers increased 2.2 percent to approximately 6 million compared with the same month last year.

Cumulative total figure increased 1.8 percent to around 47.6 million passengers.

Cargo throughput at Frankfurt Airport, including airfreight and airmail, rose 0.6% year-on-year to 170,505 metric tons in September 2025, while aircraft movements increased 5.5% to 41,997 takeoffs and landings.

Aircraft movements rose 5.5% to 41,997 takeoffs and landings, while total maximum takeoff weights reached about 2.5 million metric tons, up 2.9% year-on-year.

The total number of passengers across all airports actively managed by it rose to around 20.5 million in September 2025, up 5.3 percent compared to the same month last year.

On Monday, Fraport closed trading 0.33% lesser at EUR 75.85 on the XETRA.

