Fraport Increases Its Climate Protection Target For Frankfurt Airport

(RTTNews) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) said, by 2030, it aims for a maximum of just 50,000 tonnes of CO2 to be emitted in areas that fall under Fraport's direct control at Frankfurt Airport. Previously, Fraport had an interim target that would have reduced carbon emissions at Frankfurt Airport to 75,000 tonnes. By 2030, Fraport will cut CO2 emissions at its global subsidiaries to 95,000 tonnes.

By 2045, Fraport will be CO2-free not just at its home-base, but at all fully-consolidated Group airports. These climate protection target for 2045 will also apply to Fraport companies and subsidiaries in Lima (Peru), Burgas and Varna (Bulgaria), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Fortaleza and Porto Alegre (Brazil), as well as to the Group's 14 airports in Greece.

