Fraport Group Q1 Loss Narrows; Backs 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that its first quarter net loss narrowed to 32.6 million euros from 118.2 million euros in the first quarter of 2022.

The operating result (EBITDA) jumped over 100 percent year-on-year to 158.3 million euros.

Group revenue increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to 765.6 million euros.

For the summer, the company expects passenger traffic in Frankfurt to grow between 15 percent and 25 percent. Frankfurt Airport is fully gearing up for the upcoming busy summer season. Therefore, it is cautiously optimistic that it can maintain operations as stable as during the recent Easter peak.

Along with Greece, other Fraport Group airports are also projected to reach near pre-crisis levels during 2023. For the full year, it expects the positive business trend to continue in line with the given guidance

The company maintained its full-year outlook for 2023. It expects passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport to grow by at least 80 percent and up to about 90 percent compared to pre-crisis 2019, when some 70.6 million passengers traveled via Germany's largest aviation hub.

Fraport's annual Group EBITDA is projected to reach between about 1.04 billion euros and 1.20 billion euros. The Group result is forecast to increase to a range of between around 300 million euros and 420 million euros in 2023.

