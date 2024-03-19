News & Insights

Fraport FY Profit Climbs; Aims To Boost EBITDA To Around EUR 2 Bln Annually By 2030

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FPRUF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2023 climbed to 393.2 million euros from 132.4 million euros last year. Earnings per share was 4.26 euros compared to 1.43 euros in the previous year.

The operating result or Group EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was 1.20 billion euros, an increase of 16.9 percent from the prior year.

Group revenue for fiscal year 2023 increased by 25.2 percent to 4.00 billion euros from 3.19 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusting for revenues resulting from construction and expansion measures at Fraport's international subsidiaries, revenue increased by 21.7 percent to 3.49 billion euros.

Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport AG, said, "By pursuing three strategic areas and by drawing on our broadly diversified international portfolio, we want to achieve further financial records by 2030, including an EBITDA of €2 billion and free cash flow of €1 billion."

Fraport said it served a total of 59.4 million passengers at its Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in 2023. This was an increase of 21.3 percent over 2022 figures.

For the current fiscal year 2024, Fraport expects passenger volumes in Frankfurt to grow to between about 61 million and 65 million passengers. Group EBITDA is forecast to be between about 1.260 billion euros and 1.360 billion euros. For the Group result, the figure is expected to be between approximately 435 million euros and 530 million euros.

The company said the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board plan not to propose a dividend payment at the 2024 Annual General Meeting in favor of allocation of the profit earmarked for distribution for the 2023 fiscal year to revenue reserves.

