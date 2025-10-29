Fraport (FPRUF) Price Target Increased by 30.47% to 83.93

The average one-year price target for Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF) has been revised to $83.93 / share. This is an increase of 30.47% from the prior estimate of $64.33 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $66.15 to a high of $111.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.65% from the latest reported closing price of $53.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fraport. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPRUF is 0.27%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.25% to 7,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 2,217K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares , representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPRUF by 35.70% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,005K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPRUF by 15.29% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 541K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPRUF by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 517K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPRUF by 7.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 324K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPRUF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.