Fraport cannot sell stake in St. Petersburg airport before 2025 - CEO

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German airport services provider Fraport cannot sell its stake in St. Petersburg airport before 2025, and even then such a sale would be subject to conditions, Fraport's chief executive said on Monday.

At the same time, the German group no longer does business in St. Petersburg in Russia, has no on-site staff there and cannot influence the extent to which military flights depart from the city, Stefan Schulte said in a news conference.

"We only hold a 25% stake in the airport operator, so we are not involved in airport operations ourselves. But we also have no way of influencing take-off and landing, take-off and landing rights," Schulte said.

"This is an issue for the respective air traffic control, who is allowed to start, who is allowed to land," he added.

