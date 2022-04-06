Oil
EZJ

Fraport cancels flights due to personnel shortages

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's biggest airport operator Fraport said on Twitter on Wednesday it had to cancel flights as it was struggling to hire enough people after massive job cuts due to the COVID-19 crisis, especially in the field of ground handling.

Adds Fraport spokesperson comment

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest airport operator Fraport said on Twitter on Wednesday it had to cancel flights as it was struggling to hire enough people after massive job cuts due to the COVID-19 crisis, especially in the field of ground handling.

A spokesman for the group, which runs aviation facilities in nine countries worldwide and the main airport in Germany's Frankfurt, said the cancellations would be decided by the airlines and were expected as of Friday, April 8.

The company did not specify the number of flights that would be cancelled.

In late March, Fraport warned about likely delays around Easter due to staff shortages in departments crucial for processing flights, though it aims to hire 1,000 employees in 2022 and took on about 300 people between January and March.

Fraport is not the only European company facing a staffing problem. Britain-based low-cost carrier easyJet EZJ.L and British Airways ICAG.L as well as Ireland's Ryanair RYA.I have also reported issues.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Madeline Chambers and Miranda Murray)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular