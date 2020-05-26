Fraport AG Issues Update On Its Current Financial Situation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) said it expects all financial performance indicators to show a significantly negative development in fiscal 2020. Group EBITDA and EBIT overall will decline sharply, the Group said. The Group result is anticipated to be clearly negative. Traffic figures in Frankfurt will be well below the previous year's level.

For the second quarter, the economic impact of the pandemic will affect the company considerably harder than in the first quarter.

The Group said the medium- and long-term outlook is also still very uncertain. Fraport expects that even in 2022/2023, it will still be below the previous high-levels for passenger traffic.

Fraport noted that the company has sufficient liquidity to survive the current situation for many months to come. As of April 30, 2020, the company had around 2.4 billion euros in cash and cash equivalents, as well as committed credit lines. Currently, the Group has a negative free cash flow of around 155 million euros per month.

