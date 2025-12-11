Markets

Fraport AG: Frankfurt Airport Nov. Passenger Traffic Up 4.0%

December 11, 2025 — 02:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (0O1R.L, FRA.DE) reported that, in November 2025, some 4.8 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport, an increase of 4.0% compared to November last year. Cargo volumes in Frankfurt increased by 4.7% year-on-year to 186,692 metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 4.0% to 36,237 takeoffs and landings.

The total number of passengers across all airports actively managed by Fraport rose by 6.4% year-on-year to approximately 11.0 million in November 2025. The Group noted that most airports in Fraport's international portfolio also recorded passenger growth in November 2025.

