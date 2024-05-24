News & Insights

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Decides To Buy Back Own Shares For Employee Participation Program

May 24, 2024

(RTTNews) - As part of it's employee participation program this year, the Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide has decided to buy back own shares through the stock exchange.

To fulfill all claims up to 75,000 of its own shares (about 0.081 percent of the capital stock) will be bought back.

The share buyback serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to 4.00 million euros.

The share buyback will begin on 04 June 2024 and will be completed by 30 June 2024 and it will be carried out by an independent financial service provider.

