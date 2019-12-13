Fraport AG: Frankfurt Airport Nov. Traffic Decline YoY On Strikes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) announced, in November 2019, Frankfurt Airport recorded almost 5.1 million passengers, a 3.4 percent decrease from last year. The company said the thinned-out winter flight schedule and the two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin staff had a negative impact on passenger numbers. Without the strike effect, passenger traffic would have declined 1.1 percent.

Fraport's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, said: "We expect full-year passenger traffic at Frankfurt to grow at a slightly slower pace than our previous forecast of about two to three percent. We are maintaining our financial outlook for the full year 2019 - backed by the positive financial performance achieved to date in Frankfurt and with our international business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.