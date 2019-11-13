Fraport: Frankfurt Airport October Passenger Traffic Edges Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Wednesday that the FRA recorded a slight increase in passenger traffic in the month of October. Meanwhile, Fraport's Group airports worldwide reported mixed results.

FRA welcomed around 6.4 million passengers in October, up 1.0 percent from the same month last year. Aircraft movements decreased 1.3 percent to 45,938 takeoffs and landings, and accumulated maximum takeoff weights OR MTOWs contracted slightly by 0.3 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons.

Cargo throughput, comprising airfreight + airmail, fell 7.3 percent to 179,273 metric tons.

The company noted that FRA's traffic development in October was impacted by the global economic slowdown, reductions in flight offerings, and a number of airline bankruptcies.

Among Fraport's Group airports worldwide, Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia recorded 38.5 percent drop in passengers, and its two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre saw combined traffic decline of 2.5 percent.

However, Peru's Lima Airport recorded a growth of 2.6 percent in traffic to nearly 2.0 million travelers.

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports posted combined traffic growth of 1.6 percent. In Bulgaria, traffic at Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas decreased 5.7 percent.

