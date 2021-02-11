Fraport: Frankfurt Airport January Passenger Traffic Plunges; Cargo Climbs

(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported Thursday that Frankfurt Airport or FRA passenger traffic in the month of January 2021 plunged 80.9 percent from last year to 882,869 passengers.

The low passenger demand resulted from ongoing travel restrictions imposed, and partly tightened, by governments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, FRA's cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, climbed 18.1 percent to 176,266 metric tons in the reporting month.

The airport recorded its second-highest January cargo month ever, despite the ongoing lack of capacity for belly freight, i.e., transported on passenger planes.

Aircraft movements at FRA contracted 63.7 percent to 13,196 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs decreased 54.5 percent to around 1.1 million metric tons.

In the month, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio reported weak passenger traffic.

Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport saw traffic sink by 93.5 percent year-on-year to 4,923 passengers. In Brazil, Fortaleza and Porto Alegre registered combined traffic of 796,698 passengers, down 47.0 percent.. Traffic at Peru's Lima Airport dipped 62.2 percent to 775,447 travelers.

Total traffic figures for the 14 Greek regional airports declined 82.7 percent to 108,907 passengers in January 2021.

On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Burgas and Varna together received 22,177 passengers, down 73.4 percent.

Traffic at Antalya Airport in Turkey shrank by 68.6 percent to 290,999 passengers.

