Fraport: Frankfurt Airport Aug. Passenger Traffic Down 78.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that, in August 2020, Frankfurt Airport served some 1.5 million passengers, a 78.2 percent decline year-on-year. Aircraft movements at Frankfurt Airport declined by 61.9 percent year-on-year to 17,695 takeoffs and landings in August 2020. Compared to July 2020, Frankfurt Airport recorded a slight rebound in demand during August, primarily driven by holiday traffic, the company noted. However, traffic was down 80.7 percent in the first September week.

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports served some 2.4 million passengers in August 2020, a 55.5 percent decline from last year.

During the January-to-August period, accumulated passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport declined by 68.4 percent.

