FRANKLINVEY Earnings Preview: Recent $FC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FRANKLINVEY ($FC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $64,518,170 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
FRANKLINVEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of FRANKLINVEY stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 126,506 shares (+885.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,754,095
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 72,091 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,709,179
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 69,644 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,617,221
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 58,160 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,185,652
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 58,070 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,182,270
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 49,434 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,729
- INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 48,010 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,804,215
