Franklin's October AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.9% from the prior month.

The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion, including the previously disclosed $17.8 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Break Down of BEN’s AUM Based on Asset Class

BEN recorded equity assets of $618.2 billion, which fell 2.2% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $524.6 billion at the end of October 2024 declined 5.7% from the prior month. Likewise, multi-asset AUM was $174.4 billion, which fell 1% from September 2024.

Alternative AUM decreased 0.8% to $247.9 billion from the prior month. Alternative AUM in the reported month includes a $0.3-billion reduction related to the reclassification of assets under administration.

The cash management balance was $65.6 billion, up 2.5% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on BEN

October was a challenging period for Franklin due to weaker markets and long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, increased cash management, along with BEN’s efforts to grow inorganically, supported its financials.

Over the past three months, BEN shares have gained 0.1% compared with the industry’s 27.5% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.3% from the prior month.

The decrease in CNS’s AUM balance was due to market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported a preliminary AUM of $172.3 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.4% from the prior month.

For October, VCTR’s average total AUM was $175.0 billion, average other assets were $4.6 billion, and average total client assets were $179.6 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.