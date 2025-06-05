Franklin's May AUM Balance Rises on Positive Markets and Net Inflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.57 trillion as of May 31, 2025, which increased 2.6% from the prior month.

The increase in the AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and preliminary long-term net inflows of $1 billion, inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN's AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $630.7 billion, which increased 5.7% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $438.7 billion at the end of May 2025 declined marginally from the prior month. Alternative AUM decreased slightly to $253.5 billion from the prior month.

Multi-asset AUM was $178.5 billion, up 2.8% from April 2025. Additionally, the cash management balance was $71.5 billion, up nearly 1% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

May showed improvement for BEN, with total AUM growth driven by positive markets and net inflows. Nonetheless, a decline in fixed income AUM and alternative AUM was concerning. Nonetheless, Franklin’s inorganic expansion efforts will keep supporting its financials.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, BEN shares have gained 1% against the industry’s 14.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Two other stocks, T. Rowe Price TROW and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days. TROW shares have plunged 24% in the past six months, while VCTR shares have also lost 7.7% in the same period.

