Franklin's May AUM Balance Rises 1.9% on Net Inflows & Market Gains

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.78 trillion as of May 31, 2026, which increased 1.9% from the prior month.

Growth in the AUM balance was driven by the positive impact of markets and preliminary long-term net inflows of $4 billion, including $1 billion of long-term net inflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN's May AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $751.5 billion, which increased 3.7% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $440.7 billion at the end of May 2026 also increased nearly 1% from the prior month. Alternative AUM rose nearly 1% from the prior month to $289.5 billion.

Multi-asset AUM was $219.1 billion, up nearly 1% from April 2026. However, the cash management balance was $78.8 billion, down 1.4% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

May reflected an increase for BEN, with total AUM supported by favorable markets performance and net inflows. Equity, fixed income and alternative assets recorded gains, while multi-asset AUM also edged higher. The company’s efforts to expand into asset classes with strong client demand, along with its regional distribution model and continued strategic acquisitions, are likely to support AUM growth over time.

BEN's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past year, BEN shares have gained 39.7% against the industry’s decline of 7.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Two stocks, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.

Over the past year, shares of TROW and VCTR have risen 11.6% and 34.4%, respectively.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.