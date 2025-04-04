Franklin's March AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.53 trillion as of March 31, 2025, a 2.4% decrease from the prior month.

The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impacts of negative markets and preliminary long-term net outflows of $4 billion, inclusive of $7 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Breakdown of BEN’s AUM Based on Asset Class

Franklin recorded equity assets of $597.6 billion, which fell 4.4% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $445.4 billion at the end of March 2025 declined 1.7% from the prior month. Alternative AUM increased marginally to $250.9 billion from the prior month.

Multi-asset AUM was $177,2 billion, which fell nearly 1% from February 2025. Similarly, the cash management balance was $62.5 billion, down 6% from the previous month.

Our Viewpoint on Franklin

March was challenging for BEN due to negative markets and long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, increased alternative AUM and Franklin’s efforts to grow inorganically supported its financials.

Over the past six months, BEN shares have declined 5.3% compared with the industry’s 10.8% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Two other stocks, ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. AB and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly performances in the upcoming days.

AB shares have risen 21.3% in the past year while VCTR shares have risen 31.3% in the past year.

