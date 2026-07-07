Franklin's June 2026 AUM Rises From Previous Month on Net Inflows

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026, which increased marginally from the previous month.



The rise in the AUM balance reflected long-term net inflows of $9 billion, partially offset by the net impact of market, distributions and other. Long-term flows at Western Asset Management were flat.



Franklin recorded equity assets of $756.8 billion, which increased marginally from the previous month. Fixed income AUM of $441.3 billion also rose marginally from the prior month. Alternatives AUM grew to $290.7 billion from $289.4 billion in the previous month.



However, Multi-asset AUM was $218.5 billion, down marginally from $218.7 billion as of May 31, 2026. The cash management balance was $80.6 billion, up 2.3% from the previous month.

Our View on Franklin

BEN’s efforts to diversify its business into asset classes that are seeing growing client demand, like alternative asset classes, are expected to continue to propel AUM growth. The company’s continued private-market fundraising is improving its business mix by increasing exposure to higher-growth asset classes. Further, its regionally focused distribution model, favorable international net flows and strategic acquisitions continue to support the AUM balance.

BEN's Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, BEN shares have gained 35.3%, significantly outperforming the industry’s decline of 17.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Franklin currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BEN’s Peer Releases

Two stocks, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR, will announce their monthly metric performances in the upcoming days.



Over the past six months, TROW and VCTR shares have risen 9.7% and 33.5%, respectively.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.