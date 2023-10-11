Franklin's (BEN) September AUM Declines 3.3% on Weaker Markets

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $1.37 trillion for September 2023. This reflects a 3.3% decrease from the $1.42 trillion recorded as of Aug 31, 2023.

The decline in the AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and slight long-term net outflows.

Total month-end fixed-income assets were $483.1 billion, down 3.4% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $430.4 billion decreased 4.8% from August 2023. BEN recorded $145 billion in multi-asset class, down 3% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $254.9 billion, down marginally from the prior month.

Also, cash-management funds totaled $60.8 billion, which decreased 3.6% from the prior month’s level.

Despite being a diversified company, Franklin’s AUM is exposed to market fluctuations, foreign exchange translations, regulatory changes and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities, which are likely to act as near-term headwinds. Hence, any decline in investment management fees due to market fluctuations remains a key concern for BEN.

Nonetheless, Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in theglobal marketand revenue-diversification efforts. Also, it is growing through strategic acquisitions. These are supporting the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solution platforms.

Over the past six months, shares of BEN have declined 8.8% against the industry's growth of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $75.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 6.1% from the prior-month level. The market depreciation of $4.3 billion, net outflows of $290 million and distributions of $283 million led to the decline.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $31.2 billion at the end of September 2023, declining 6.8% from the August-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.9 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Invesco IVZ announced the preliminary AUM for September 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.49 trillion represented a decrease of 2.6% from the previous month.

IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.6 billion in the reported month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $2.7 billion and money market net inflows were $2.4 billion. Unfavorable market returns affected the company’s AUM by $43 billion and foreign exchange affected the same by $3.7 billion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.