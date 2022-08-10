Franklin's (BEN) July AUM Rises 3.6% on Favorable Markets

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $1,429.7 billion for July 2022. This reflects a 3.6% increase from $1,379.8 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2022.



The rise in AUM balance was primarily driven by upbeat market performance, partially offset by the long-term net outflows.



Total fixed-income assets were $546.9 billion, up 2% from the June 2022 level. Month-end equity assets of $454 billion jumped 6.8% from the previous month. Cash-management funds totaled $59.3 billion, rising 3% sequentially.



Further, alternative assets aggregated $225.7 billion, up 0.4% from the prior month. BEN recorded $143.8 billion in multi-asset class, growing 5.6% from June 2022.



Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in the global market and revenue diversification efforts. Also, it is growing through strategic acquisitions. These support the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solutions platforms.



However, any decline in investment management fees due to market fluctuations and adverse foreign-exchange translations remain key concerns for BEN. A strict global regulatory environment is another headwind.



Shares of Franklin have lost 17.8% so far this year compared with the 22.6% decline of the industry.



Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Among other asset managers, Lazard LAZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for July in the coming days.



At present, Lazard carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while T. Rowe Price has a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

