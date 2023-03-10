Franklin's (BEN) February AUM Down 2.4% on Weak Markets

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $1,416.5 billion for February 2023. This reflects a 2.4% decrease from $1,451.9 billion recorded as of Jan 31.



The decline in AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of negative markets which was partially offset by long-term net inflows. These inflows included $7.5 billion institutional mandate which was invested across fixed income strategies.



Month-end total fixed-income assets were $502.4 billion, down 1.9% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $431.9 billion decreased 3.1% from January 2023.



Alternative assets aggregated $256.3 billion, down marginally from the prior month. BEN recorded $144.2 billion in multi-asset class, decreasing 2% from the prior month’s level. Also, cash-management funds totaled $81.7 billion, declining 8.4% sequentially.



Despite a diversified character, the company’s AUM is exposed to market fluctuations, foreign-exchange translations, regulatory changes or a sudden slowdown in overall business activities, which might act as near-term headwinds. Hence, any decline in investment management fees due to market fluctuations remains a key concern for BEN.



Nonetheless, Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in theglobal marketand revenue-diversification efforts. Also, it is growing through strategic acquisitions. These are supporting the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solution platforms.



Shares of Franklin have gained 2.9% in the past three months against a loss of 1.5% of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other asset managers, Invesco IVZ and T. Rowe Price TROW are expected to release preliminary AUM results for February in the coming days.



At present, both Invesco and T. Rowe Price carry a Zacks Rank #3.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.