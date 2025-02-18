Franklin Wireless Corp. Appoints Ira Greenstein to Board of Directors

Franklin Wireless appoints Ira Greenstein to its Board of Directors, enhancing strategic governance and decision-making expertise.

Franklin Wireless Corp. has announced the appointment of Ira Greenstein to its Board of Directors, effective February 17, 2025, to enhance the board's expertise in strategic decision-making and governance. OC Kim, the company's President and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Greenstein's legal, corporate, and governmental experience, which includes serving as Deputy Assistant and Strategist during the first Trump Administration and leading IDT Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd. Greenstein, who is a Founding Partner at Pierson Ferdinand LLP and currently on the board of Forafric Global plc, replaces Gary Nelson, who resigned to spend more time with his family. Franklin Wireless specializes in advanced connectivity solutions, including mobile device management and network management.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Ira Greenstein to the Board of Directors brings valuable legal, corporate, and government expertise to Franklin Wireless.

Ira Greenstein's background as a former Deputy Assistant and Strategist to the President adds significant strategic insight to the board.

The addition of Greenstein enhances the board's governance capabilities, which could positively influence decision-making processes.

Potential Negatives

The resignation of Gary Nelson from the Board of Directors may raise concerns about board stability and could signal potential internal issues or disagreements.



Appointment of Ira Greenstein, who has significant ties to a controversial political figure, might be viewed negatively by stakeholders concerned about political connections influencing corporate governance.



The reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release may indicate uncertainty about future performance, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is Ira Greenstein?

Ira Greenstein is the newly appointed member of Franklin Wireless Corp.'s Board of Directors, effective February 17, 2025.

Why was Ira Greenstein appointed to the Board?

His extensive legal and corporate experience adds depth to the board's strategic decision-making and governance.

What previous roles has Ira Greenstein held?

He served as Deputy Assistant and Strategist in the Trump Administration, and was President of IDT Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.

Who did Ira Greenstein replace on the Board?

He replaced Gary Nelson, who resigned to spend more time with his family.

What does Franklin Wireless Corp. specialize in?

Franklin Wireless specializes in integrated connectivity solutions, including 4G LTE and 5G technologies, mobile device management, and network management solutions.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) announces the appointment of Ira Greenstein to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 17, 2025.





“We are pleased to welcome Ira Greenstein to the Company’s Board of Directors,” said OC Kim, President and CEO of Franklin Wireless. “Ira’s extensive legal, corporate, and government experience brings a new depth of knowledge, critical skills in strategic decision-making and governance to the board.”





Mr. Greenstein is a Founding Partner of the Pierson Ferdinand LLP law firm. He previously served as Deputy Assistant and Strategist to the President during the first Trump Administration. Before his government service, he was President of IDT Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.





Mr. Greenstein holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia University School of Law. He is currently a member of the board of Forafric Global plc. (NASDAQ: AFRI), where he serves on the Audit and Remuneration Committees.





Mr. Greenstein will be replacing Gary Nelson on the Board as Mr. Nelson has decided to resign from the Board to enjoy more time with his family.







About Franklin Access







Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) specializes in integrated connectivity solutions powered by 4G LTE and 5G technologies. The company offers mobile device management (MDM), network management solutions (NMS), and innovative wireless products for the digital age. For more information, visit FranklinAccess.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.





For media inquiries, please contact:



marketing@franklinaccess.com





