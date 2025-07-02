Franklin US Treasury Bond (FLGV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Franklin US Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: FLGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.41, changing hands as low as $20.36 per share. Franklin US Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLGV's low point in its 52 week range is $19.59 per share, with $21.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.41.

