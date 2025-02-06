Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 12/28/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $512.99 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. LVHD is managed by Franklin Templeton Investments. Before fees and expenses, LVHD seeks to match the performance of the QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index.

The QS Low Volatility High Dividend Index provides stable income through investment in stocks of profitable U.S. companies with relatively high dividend yields, lower price and earnings volatility.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.27%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.15%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector - about 24.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Staples and Real Estate round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) accounts for about 2.75% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) and Altria Group Inc (MO).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 25.74% of LVHD's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 2.06% so far this year and is up about 17.27% in the last one year (as of 02/06/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.51 and $41.26.

LVHD has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 13.70% for the trailing three-year period. With about 122 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.97 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $134.65 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD): ETF Research Reports

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): ETF Research Reports

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.