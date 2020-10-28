Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.97, the dividend yield is 5.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FT was $6.97, representing a -16.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.31 and a 49.89% increase over the 52 week low of $4.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FT Dividend History page.

