Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 34.38% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.96, the dividend yield is 6.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FT was $7.96, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.02 and a 22.93% increase over the 52 week low of $6.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

