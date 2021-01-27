Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FT was $7.46, representing a -10.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.31 and a 60.43% increase over the 52 week low of $4.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FT Dividend History page.

