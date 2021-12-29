Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.082 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.63, the dividend yield is 11.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FT was $8.63, representing a -1.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.79 and a 18.06% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

FT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ft Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.