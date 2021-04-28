Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that FT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.72, the dividend yield is 4.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FT was $7.72, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.80 and a 26.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FT Dividend History page.

