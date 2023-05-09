Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.86%, the lowest has been 4.75%, and the highest has been 8.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Universal Trust. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FT is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 3,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koshinski Asset Management holds 536K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FT by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 303K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Foundations Investment Advisors holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FT by 27.55% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FT by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to provide high current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation.

