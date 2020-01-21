US Markets

Franklin Templeton's Zahn short British gilts as fiscal expansion looms

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Franklin Templeton's head of European fixed income David Zahn said on Tuesday he has moved to a 'short' position in UK government bonds, given expectations the government will ramp up spending at the next budget.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular