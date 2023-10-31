News & Insights

Franklin Templeton's equity, alternatives strength power profit beat

October 31, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources , better known as Franklin Templeton, on Tuesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit as strong performance of its equity and alternative funds helped counter weakness in its fixed-income business.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 84 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Markets have regained some footing this year on receding concerns of a U.S. recession, boosting assets under management (AUM) as investors seeking higher returns cautiously waded into alternatives like private credit and hedge funds.

Average AUM rose 3% to $1.42 trillion in the quarter, the company said.

That helped soften the hit from the fixed-income unit, which is struggling with a rout in the bond markets following hawkish signals on interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: FRANKLIN TEMPLETON RESULTS/

