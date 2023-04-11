Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.45%, the lowest has been 9.70%, and the highest has been 15.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 18.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTF is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 13,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Seacrest Wealth Management holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 458K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1,097K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 53.80% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTF by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

