Franklin Templeton Join Series A For Institutional Bitcoin Custody Provider Curv

Curv, an institutional crypto asset custody provider, today announced that global investment firm Franklin Templeton and fintech-focused venture capital firm Illuminante Financial Management have joined its Series A funding round — which already included CommerzVentures, Coinbase, Digital Currency Group, Team8 and Digital Garage.

“Curv is driving traditional institutional and crypto native demand for digital assets through multi-party computation (MPC) security technology, a critical requirement to safely transfer, store and manage any digital asset on any blockchain or DLT,” according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “Their solution is used by dozens of institutions across the globe, including Franklin Templeton, which plans to leverage Curv’s infrastructure to expand into the burgeoning digital asset market.”

Curv uses a cloud-based wallet to manage digital assets, including bitcoin, on behalf of institutions. It also insures up to $50 million of digital assets for clients

The release credited a recent announcement from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allowing nationally-chartered banks to custody cryptocurrency for clients and similar announcements from other regulatory bodies with encouraging traditional financial institutions to collaborate with Curv on managing crypto assets

“The addition of Franklin Templeton is a barometer of the traditional industry’s shift into digital assets and a broader desire to bring public blockchain-based offerings to market,” Curv CEO Itay Malinger said, per the release.

