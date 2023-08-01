Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 3.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=228).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLMB is 0.36%, a decrease of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 7,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,749K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLMB by 77.96% over the last quarter.

FKITX - Franklin Federal Intermediate-term Tax-free Income Fund 1 holds 2,115K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FFTFX - Franklin Federal Limited-term Tax-free Income Fund 1 holds 1,550K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group holds 145K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKTIX - Franklin Federal Tax-free Income Fund 1 holds 83K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.