Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties (AMEX:FSP) has been revised to 2.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from the latest reported closing price of 1.96 / share.

Franklin Street Properties Declares $0.01 Dividend

On July 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on August 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $1.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.22%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 9.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 22.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSP is 0.02%, a decrease of 56.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.32% to 79,583K shares. The put/call ratio of FSP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,317K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 8.71% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 6,915K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,941K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,900K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,758K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 55.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 110.12% over the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

